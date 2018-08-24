ONE MINUTE WEATHER

One Minute Weather: Heat, Humidity and stray storms this weekend

Here's your one minute weather update.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Heat and humidity will combine together to make it feel like 102-107 across southeast Texas on Friday. Meteorologist Collin Myers says light winds could allow pollution to climb to unhealthy levels during the afternoon. An Ozone Pollution Watch is in effect, but Travis says there's also some fine smoke particles in the air all the way from the California wildfires.

Some clouds return Saturday and by late in the weekend there could be enough moisture to produce a few afternoon downpours.

The moist air mass will linger into next week. Collin says there's a chance of rain every afternoon, which will bring highs down closer to 90 than to 100. Even a few thunderstorms are possible.
