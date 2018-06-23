WEATHER

Beachgoers warned of rip current warning issued in Galveston

EMBED </>More Videos

Information on how to survive a rip current. (WPVI)

The National Weather Service has issued a rip current warning for Galveston.

A rip current is a strong channel of water flowing away from the beach that poses a danger to swimmers.

For those heading to the beach today, make sure you swim near a lifeguard if entering the water.

NWS reports strong rip currents and longshore currents will continue along the beaches through the weekend.

According to the United States Lifesaving Association, rip currents account for 80 percent of rescues performed by surf beach lifeguards.

Before entering the water, look for:

  • Frothy, choppy waves

  • Break in wave pattern

  • Different color in one area compared to the rest of the water


If you are able to, look at the water from a higher vantage point, such as a sand dune.

Also, look for signs around the water. If there are warnings against going in the water, do not enter.

Stay out of the ocean if there is no lifeguard on duty.

If you find yourself in a rip current, do not panic. Drowning occurs when a swimmer is afraid, loses focus, and tires themselves out.

Do not fight the current. Instead, swim parallel to shore.

Once you are free, swim at an angle (away from rip current) towards the shore.

If you cannot swim because you do not know how or cannot find your way out of the rip current, float. You will be pushed farther out, but you will not be pulled under the water. Contrary to popular belief, rip currents pull people away from the shore but not under the water.

If you have tried all of the above, and are still not able to get to safety, draw attention to yourself by waving and yelling for help.

REMEMBER: Do NOT try to swim against the rip current. Again, you will tire yourself out and increase your risk of drowning.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherrip currentoceanswater rescuelifeguardbeachesjersey shore6abc Snacks
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Feels like temps will be 103-107° all week
Cat 4 Hurricane Lane threatens Hawaii, Atlantic quiet for now
BRIGHT SPOT: 85-year-old Harvey survivor makes us smile
Harris Co. real-time maps help you decide flood evacuation
Hurricane Alicia slammed Texas 35 years ago today
More Weather
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Show More
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
100 companies hiring at 2-day job fair in Stafford
More News