Lightning strikes frighteningly close to Oklahoma state trooper: VIDEO

BRISTOW, Okla. -- A state trooper in Oklahoma had a close encounter with lighting that struck just feet away.
The state's Department of Public Safety shared footage of the near-miss on Twitter over the weekend, saying the trooper had stopped on the side of Turner Turnpike to help a motorist with equipment that had fallen from a trailer.
Dashboard camera footage shows the trooper helping the driver back up on the shoulder when lighting strikes just feet away, causing the trooper to recoil.
The agency did not indicate that the trooper was injured.
