It's outdoor lunch weather and perfect conditions for Rodeo fans

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Now that the cold front has passed, the threat of big storms is over.We're in for a string of amazing, sunny days with low humidity through Saturday. We can expect cool mornings in the 40s and pleasant afternoons in the 70s, but there are no threats of a freeze. In fact, it might be the perfect time to plant your Spring garden!The next chance for rain doesn't return until early next week. Enjoy!SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.