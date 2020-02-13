Weather

It's outdoor lunch weather and perfect conditions for Rodeo fans

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Now that the cold front has passed, the threat of big storms is over.

We're in for a string of amazing, sunny days with low humidity through Saturday. We can expect cool mornings in the 40s and pleasant afternoons in the 70s, but there are no threats of a freeze. In fact, it might be the perfect time to plant your Spring garden!

The next chance for rain doesn't return until early next week. Enjoy!

