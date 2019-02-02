WEATHER

It's Groundhog Day! Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow

EMBED </>More Videos

It's Groundhog Day! Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. --
Members of Punxsutawney Phil's inner circle revealed spring is coming early.

Handlers for Pennsylvania's most famous prognosticating groundhog say he didn't see his shadow when the sun rose Saturday.

The festivities have their origin in a German legend that says if a furry rodent casts a shadow on Feb. 2, winter continues. If not, spring comes early.

In reality, Phil's prediction is decided ahead of time by the group on Gobbler's Knob, a tiny hill just outside of Punxsutawney. That's about 65 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathergroundhog dayu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Houston Weather: More rain Saturday, sea fog and sun Sunday
Pharmacist delivers prescription on snowmobile to elderly couple
Sea fog to form near the coast and stay for several days
FedEx worker found dead outside facility; Cold blamed
More Weather
Top Stories
Man dies after crashing into home in southeast Houston
Vigil held for 'Star Wars' fan killed in front of her home
New allegations come out after Archdiocese releases list
Wheelchair-bound woman wins suit over United Airlines
Man accused of viewing child porn inside Starbucks
Texans star nominated for NFL Man of the Year
Search for missing baby, mother ends with discovery of hoax
The legend of the immortal Punxsutawney Phil
Show More
Person identified in deadly small plane crash near Katy
Border Patrol agents discover border tunnel in south Texas
Girls enter group formerly named Boy Scouts of America
Virginia governor apologizes for racist imagery in yearbook
Deaf Uber driver attacks Royal Oaks security guard
More News