'I'm not cut;' Storm debris hits ABC13 Ted Oberg during live shot

Ted Oberg gets hit with storm debris during live shot with KABC

WILMINGTON, North Carolina (KTRK) --
During the live coverage of Hurricane Florence in Wilmington, North Carolina, ABC13's Ted Oberg was hit with a big piece of storm debris.

Ted was answering a question from one of the anchors at our sister station KABC, when a gust of wind picked up what appeared to be metal from part of a roof, and hit him.

"I'm ok. We're ok. I'm not cut," Ted said as he tried to hold on to it to keep it from flying away. "I'm going to let this go, and I'm going to let you go."

The ABC13 family is thankful he and his photographer David Aguillard were not injured.

RELATED: ABC13 reporter Ted Oberg gives updates from the heart of Hurricane Florence

