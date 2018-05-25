HOUSTON STRONG: 9 Harvey moments we'll never forget

The response from Houstonians to help their neighbors was as momentous as the disaster itself. Now on the anniversary of the storm, here are some moments we will never forget:
Mattress Mack opened his heart and his stores to his community
Mattress Mack opened up his heart and his stores to his community in time of need. Those displaced by Hurricane Harvey had a room at any Gallery Furniture locations.
Dozens rescued from nursing home underwater in Dickinson
Following a plea heard all across social media, dozens of residents of a Dickinson nursing home were safely evacuated in the midst of the epic flooding gripping the greater Houston area.
Man plays piano in flooded Houston living room
Aric Harding shared a powerful moment of heartbreak and hope as he played the piano in his family's flooded living room following Hurricane Harvey.
'God is good': Incredible rescues captured on camera across Houston
As Harvey continued to shower the Houston area with torrential rain, the true Texan spirit was captured. One family fresh off an evacuation from their apartments touched our entire city with a simple message, "We thank God. God is good."
92-year-old Houston evacuee charms rescuers on live TV
A 92-year-old evacuee named Shirley charmed a rescue team while live on television in Houston.
"Oh, I didn't realize (I was on TV). I would have worn my wig for the occasion," she said as the crew burst out in laughter.
85-year-old veteran calls Houston flooding 'just another thing in my life'
Mr. Charles wore his Sunday best when Eyewitness News reporter Courtney Fischer and a team rescued him from his home. He told us it was "the only way to travel in a boat."
Houston Strong: Homeless man volunteers to help
When Harvey's rain began to lash our city and turn streets into rivers within a matter of minutes, the Houston police chief warned some residents fleeing the floodwaters to seek shelter on their roofs instead of in their attics.However, for some Houstonians who call the street home, there was no attic nor roof, but that didn't stop one man from finding a way to help.
RESCUE ROW: Dozens taken to safety in northeast Houston
Dozens of people have been taken to safety after several boats were sent to what we have nicknamed "Rescue Row" on Tidwell in northeast Houston. Reporter Ted Oberg and Mike Menchaca captured some of the most captivating images Monday night during the mass rescue.
J.J. Watt's Hurricane Harvey fundraising efforts
J.J. Watt's fundraiser for Hurricane Harvey relief surpassed $37 million.
