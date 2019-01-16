SNOW

Heavy snowfall leaves plane in tail-stand at airport

EMBED </>More Videos

The snow was so thick and heavy, it caused a plane at the Truckee Tahoe Airport to stand up on its back end. (Credit: Marc Lamb via Storyful)

TRUCKEE, California --
The snow was so thick and heavy at an airport on Wednesday that it caused a plane to stand up on its back end.

The National Weather Service in Reno says the Cessna Citation X jet was surrounded by around 20 inches of so-called "Sierra Cement" snow that had fallen at the airport.

Airport spokesperson Marc Lamb says 16 inches of snow fell overnight and added the weight to the rear of the plane, which houses the aircraft's heavy engine.

A Blizzard Warning has been issued for the Lake Tahoe Area until 7 a.m. Thursday, with 90 mph wind gusts and between 2 and 5 feet of snow in areas 7,000 feet above sea level.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersnowsnow stormsnowstormblizzardairplaneairport newssierraLake TahoeNorthern California
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SNOW
NFL player rewards 'Dave' who helped dig him out of snow
Children's Place infant snowsuits recalled due to choking hazard
Tips to prevent snow shoveling injuries
K9 officer unsure of new snow boots
More snow
WEATHER
Houston Weather: Drizzle tonight, sunshine Thursday
Arctic chill awaits Houston Marathon runners
How does winter weather impact the flu virus?
Arctic cold front blows into Houston this weekend
More Weather
Top Stories
Silver Alert issued for elderly man missing in San Antonio
9-year-old boy killed while playing with gun at apartment
Teacher accused of having porn on laptop in classroom
3 people arrested for human trafficking in Houston
Here's when your recycling bin will be picked up
'Ghostbusters' sequel will focus on original story, producer says
Robert Durst: Murder allegations stain eccentric millionaire's past
Cheerleading coaches explain their energy in viral video
Show More
Man accused of plotting White House attack in custody
3 robberies reported at UH in the last 2 weeks
Paris Jackson seeks treatment for emotional health
Houston native among 14 killed in Kenya terror attack
Two refugees killed by suspected drunk driver
More News