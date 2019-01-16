Heavy snowfall leaves plane in tail-stand at airport

The snow was so thick and heavy at an airport on Wednesday that it caused a plane to stand up on its back end.The National Weather Service in Reno says the Cessna Citation X jet was surrounded by around 20 inches of so-called "Sierra Cement" snow that had fallen at the airport.Airport spokesperson Marc Lamb says 16 inches of snow fell overnight and added the weight to the rear of the plane, which houses the aircraft's heavy engine.A Blizzard Warning has been issued for the Lake Tahoe Area until 7 a.m. Thursday, with 90 mph wind gusts and between 2 and 5 feet of snow in areas 7,000 feet above sea level.