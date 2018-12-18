WEATHER

Dense fog creates beautiful photo opportunities downtown

EMBED </>More Videos

Workers in downtown Houston skyscrapers capture amazing views of the fog.

Related Topics:
weatherfoginstagramHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Damage reported as strong gusty winds enter Houston area
Colder tonight, and windy
Super Blood Wolf Moon to grace the sky Sunday
What's the lowest temp ever recorded in each state?
Chill awaits Houston Marathon runners
More Weather
Top Stories
5 shot and 3 dead after home invasion in east Houston
Photo released of suspect in deadly shooting
Johnsonville sausage patties recalled in contamination concern
Boys in 'MAGA' hats mock indigenous elder in DC: VIDEO
Damage reported as strong gusty winds enter Houston area
Diet Coke announces two new flavors for the new year
Cold and windy
PayPal offers advances for government workers during shutdown
Show More
Disney cruises will sail from Galveston for another decade
66 killed after massive oil pipeline explosion in Mexico
Police track down man who stole family's dog during break-in
Kenneth Faried agrees to Nets buyout ahead of joining Rockets
Super Blood Wolf Moon to grace the sky Sunday
More News