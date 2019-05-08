Road that collapsed after storms in Kingwood could take up to 2 months to fix

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5290454" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13 Eyewitness News Reporter Katherine Marchand was there the moment when more of the road collapsed.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It could take up to two months to repair a road that collapsed in Kingwood after Tuesday's storms.The evaluation by the Houston Public Works Transportation and Drainage Operations concluded that Hamblen Road was completely washed away and will need to be reconstructed.The road partially collapsed as strong storms dropped about nine inches of rain in just three hours. The ground was already saturated from rain last week and just couldn't take on any more water.ABC13 Eyewitness News Reporter Katherine Marchand was there the moment more of the road collapsed Wednesday around 6:30 a.m. It was caught on our camera.Underneath the road, you can see a small piece connecting both sides, but there's nothing supporting it. It's hollowed out. There's only about a foot and a half of the street left."We all know the power of water. Anytime it comes with that magnitude and that force, it's bound to happen," Houston Police Department Officer Felipe Flores said.According to the City of Houston, from September 2012 to May 7, 2019, the public works department received 10 requests for Hamblen Road. Five of the 10 requests were for street repairs like potholes and asphalt patches. Those requests were complete.Meanwhile, officers are positioned on both sides of the collapsed road to make sure no one drives through this area.