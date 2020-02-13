one minute weather

Cold front brings widespread rain and storms this evening

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Our weather is about to change from sunny and mild to cloudy, stormy, and cool. Clouds will continue to build Wednesday morning. Rain chances will increase through the day Wednesday as a cold front moves into the area.

How warm will temperatures be ahead of the cold front?



Wednesday afternoon highs will make it to the upper 60s and lower 70s.

When will the cold front pass?



The cold front is expected to move through Houston in the 4-7 P.M. hours Wednesday. Widespread showers and storms are likely. Temperatures will fall during the evening hours.

Is any severe weather expected with the rain along Wednesday's front?


An isolated strong to severe storm can not be ruled out with the primary threats being gusty winds and a brief isolated tornado.
