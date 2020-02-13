Cold front brings widespread rain and storms this evening

How warm will temperatures be ahead of the cold front?

When will the cold front pass?

Is any severe weather expected with the rain along Wednesday's front?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Our weather is about to change from sunny and mild to cloudy, stormy, and cool. Clouds will continue to build Wednesday morning. Rain chances will increase through the day Wednesday as a cold front moves into the area.Wednesday afternoon highs will make it to the upper 60s and lower 70s.The cold front is expected to move through Houston in the 4-7 P.M. hours Wednesday. Widespread showers and storms are likely. Temperatures will fall during the evening hours.An isolated strong to severe storm can not be ruled out with the primary threats being gusty winds and a brief isolated tornado.