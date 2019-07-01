Weather

"I didn't think I'd ever see that in my lifetime"| Boaters witness water spout aim for tanker in the gulf

Unbelievable video captured by boaters shows a water spout hovering over the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday evening.

Meteorologist Racheal Briers says that this weekend's storms are being generated by a low pressure system in the upper atmosphere over Texas.

This low system will sit right on top of Houston, bringing more widely scattered downpours.

After the weekend, a tropical wave will blow into Texas, bringing deep tropical moisture and higher rain chances for July 2nd-3rd.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonweathercaught on camera
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News