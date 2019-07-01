"I didn't think I'd ever see that in my lifetime"| Boaters witness water spout aim for tanker in the gulf

Unbelievable video captured by boaters shows a water spout hovering over the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday evening.Meteorologist Racheal Briers says that this weekend's storms are being generated by a low pressure system in the upper atmosphere over Texas.This low system will sit right on top of Houston, bringing more widely scattered downpours.After the weekend, a tropical wave will blow into Texas, bringing deep tropical moisture and higher rain chances for July 2nd-3rd.