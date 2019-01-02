WEATHER

ABC13 Weather: Storm updates as possible flash flooding threatens Houston area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The ABC13 Weather team brings you up-to-the-minute details on the potential for storms and flash flooding.

UPDATE: 9:56 a.m.
EMBED More News Videos

Travis Herzog details the potential for flash flooding this afternoon

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherstormflash floodingHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Flash Flood Watch in effect through noon Thursday
Don't miss these space events in 2019
Newly-elected Harris Co. judge prepares for first weather test
Fog to blame for crashes involving 7 vehicles on Hwy 146
More Weather
Top Stories
14-year-old driver charged with murder in crash that killed woman
Wrong-way driver passed out in car on Hwy 59 arrested for DWI
WWE legend 'Mean' Gene Okerlund passes away
Vehicle tumbles down embankment on Hwy 288 feeder
Newly-elected Harris Co. judge prepares for first weather test
Texas mascot charges at Georgia's bulldog prior to game
3 killed in head-on crash, driver stabbed 10 times
Transmission fluid leak may have caused Rose Parade float fire
Show More
Juveniles questioned about playground arson fire
Police seek woman who killed manicurist over $35 bill
6-year-old girl struck in head by 'celebratory gunfire'
The 60: Bevo charges at Georgia mascot | Frenchy's staying open
Robber shoots father in front of son in ambush attack
More News