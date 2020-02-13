A patchy morning fog will be possible Sunday morning

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Patchy morning fog will be possible again as we head into Sunday morning, but we will be working with less moisture so the chance for dense fog will be lower.Our next cool front looks to arrive Sunday night, bringing a small chance for a quick shower and seasonal temperatures to kick off Thanksgiving week.Another cool front will reach us Tuesday night with a slightly better chance for showers and thunderstorms that could linger into Wednesday morning. This front sets the stage for a pleasant Thanksgiving Day with a low in the 50s and a high in the 70s.A stronger cold front could bring stronger thunderstorms the Friday after Thanksgiving. The chance for rain will linger into Saturday morning. Otherwise, Saturday will be cooler and windy. Over Thanksgiving weekend we expect highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s and 50s.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.