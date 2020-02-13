Weather

A few showers today as we wait for a cold front on Sunday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The weekend will split between mild, muggy air Saturday and cool, drier air Sunday.

Saturday will bring more warm and muggy weather with enough moisture for a 20% chance of showers. Temperatures will start in the upper 60s and warm into the lower 80s under a mostly cloudy sky.

A better opportunity for rain comes Sunday morning as another front arrives. It looks like this front will reach Houston between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. with a 30% chance for showers. The air behind this front will be considerably drier and noticeably cooler. Temperatures almost all of next week will be back near seasonal levels with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. We'll even catch a couple of mornings in the 40s. Overall, next week looks ideal for outdoor activities, especially in the afternoons.

It will warm up again next weekend ahead of another cold front, and this one could be even stronger.

