HURRICANE HARVEY

5 hurricane survival gadgets to help you through a storm

EMBED </>More Videos

Here are the best storm gadgets to stock up on during hurricane season.

By
We're still not in the clear this hurricane season.

These five hurricane survival gadgets may still come in handy in case of a storm.

FloodSax are sand-less, reusable sandbags that are absorbent to help protect your property from water damage.

The Tub Bladder allows you to keep fresh water for up to 16 weeks and holds up to 100 gallons of water. This takes the worry out of waiting in long lines for drinking water.

When you don't have power or gas, Heater Meals heat themselves and are ready to eat using true-tech, patented self-heating technology. They extend shelf life and offer chicken, beef and vegetarian options.

In case of an extended water outage, be ready for any emergency with purified canned water. Blue Can Water has a shelf life of 50 years, so if disaster strikes, you'll have peace of mind.

Finally portable chargers are a must-have in any disaster. When the power goes out, these lightweight batteries can charge your cell phones, tablets and other electronics.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherhurricane harveyfloodingstorm
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HURRICANE HARVEY
Planning ahead: What needs to change before the next storm
A Class Act: Teacher Opens Home to Student & Family After Harvey
Scars of Harvey's destruction still present in Dickinson
Harris County voters to decide on multi-billion dollar bond issue
More hurricane harvey
WEATHER
Hurricane Lane: 5 Hawaii tourists rescued from flooded home
Lane drenching Hawaii, Atlantic expected to flare up next week
One Minute Weather: Heat, Humidity and stray storms this weekend
Planning ahead: What needs to change before the next storm
More Weather
Top Stories
Man with 'dim view of women' arrested on new shooting charge
11 arrests made in prostitution sting in NW Harris County
Robin Leach of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' has died
Family: John McCain to discontinue medical treatment
Hurricane Lane: 5 Hawaii tourists rescued from flooded home
Video shows Chris Watts discussing relationships
What to expect on SH-288 and 610 South Loop this fall
Bicyclist killed after being struck by car in N. Harris Co.
Show More
Chief: Police dog left in car for 6 hours died from heat
Police: Woman 'viciously mauled' to death by dog
More than 500 people sickened by McDonald's salads
FREE STUFF FRIDAY: Learn Tai Chai for FREE this weekend
Don't get stuck in traffic by these major construction closures
More News