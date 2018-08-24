5 hurricane survival gadgets to help you through a storm

We're still not in the clear this hurricane season.These five hurricane survival gadgets may still come in handy in case of a storm.FloodSax are sand-less, reusable sandbags that are absorbent to help protect your property from water damage.The Tub Bladder allows you to keep fresh water for up to 16 weeks and holds up to 100 gallons of water. This takes the worry out of waiting in long lines for drinking water.When you don't have power or gas, Heater Meals heat themselves and are ready to eat using true-tech, patented self-heating technology. They extend shelf life and offer chicken, beef and vegetarian options.In case of an extended water outage, be ready for any emergency with purified canned water. Blue Can Water has a shelf life of 50 years, so if disaster strikes, you'll have peace of mind.Finally portable chargers are a must-have in any disaster. When the power goes out, these lightweight batteries can charge your cell phones, tablets and other electronics.