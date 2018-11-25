WEATHER

20 vehicles involved in massive snowstorm pile-up crash on Colorado highway

EMBED </>More Videos

Heavy snow leads to problems along Interstate 70 in Colorado.

By
FRISCO, Colorado (KTRK) --
Officials say snow and high winds led to a 20 vehicle crash Saturday near Denver.

According to authorities, heavy snow and winds contributed to the pileup which involved multiple cars, trucks, and SUVs.

At least one semi-truck was leaking fuel at the scene according to witnesses, it started when a hazmat truck jackknifed in the middle of the highway.

The crash caused the closure of the eastbound lanes.

The Colorado Department of Transportation, along with the Colorado State Patrol, announced that an emergency shelter was opened in order to aid drivers who are stranded on the highway.

Only minor injuries have been reported.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersnow stormu.s. & worldcrashaccidentColorado
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Cold front today brings much colder temps Monday
180 flights canceled after winter wreaks havoc on holiday
Tips to prevent snow shoveling injuries
Fun facts about the North Pole
More Weather
Top Stories
Camp Fire, deadliest in California history, is 100% contained
49ers release Reuben Foster after domestic violence arrest
Woman dies after plastic surgery complications in Mexico
Texas A&M, LSU play 7 overtimes until Aggies win
FROM SPRING TO WINTER
Model and actress Kim Porter laid to rest
Brawl erupts during high school basketball game
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Westheimer
Show More
CRASH CAM: Some of the worst drivers in Texas
Ray Hill, Houston icon and civil rights activist, dies at 78
Recovery continues 2 years after HS football brain injury
Trapped bear rescued from drowning
Even during dark times, McNair's family stayed by his side
More News