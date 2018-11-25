Officials say snow and high winds led to a 20 vehicle crash Saturday near Denver.According to authorities, heavy snow and winds contributed to the pileup which involved multiple cars, trucks, and SUVs.At least one semi-truck was leaking fuel at the scene according to witnesses, it started when a hazmat truck jackknifed in the middle of the highway.The crash caused the closure of the eastbound lanes.The Colorado Department of Transportation, along with the Colorado State Patrol, announced that an emergency shelter was opened in order to aid drivers who are stranded on the highway.Only minor injuries have been reported.