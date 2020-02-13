A late season freeze is coming to Houston

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It'll start to feel warmer again Sunday, but another freeze looks to settle into Houston by midweek.Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says we can say goodbye to the sunshine for Sunday as a rapid increase in Gulf moisture brings back thick clouds. Isolated showers are possible, but most of us will stay dry. Temperatures will quickly warm out of the upper 40s to near 70.Travis says it's looking more likely we'll need to use our umbrellas when we head back to work and school Monday. That's when a Pacific cool front will blow into Houston. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible.If you're thinking about planting a vegetable or flower garden, you might want to hold off for another week. A strong cold front is expected to push down from Canada and reach Houston Tuesday evening, putting us into frost and freeze territory by Thursday morning. The winds will be howling Wednesday as the cold air rushes through Texas. The early outlook for the Rodeo BBQ Cookoff and Parade calls for chilly temps but an abundance of sunshine and slower winds.