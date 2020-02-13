Weather

A late season freeze is coming to Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It'll start to feel warmer again Sunday, but another freeze looks to settle into Houston by midweek.

Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says we can say goodbye to the sunshine for Sunday as a rapid increase in Gulf moisture brings back thick clouds. Isolated showers are possible, but most of us will stay dry. Temperatures will quickly warm out of the upper 40s to near 70.

Travis says it's looking more likely we'll need to use our umbrellas when we head back to work and school Monday. That's when a Pacific cool front will blow into Houston. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible.

If you're thinking about planting a vegetable or flower garden, you might want to hold off for another week. A strong cold front is expected to push down from Canada and reach Houston Tuesday evening, putting us into frost and freeze territory by Thursday morning. The winds will be howling Wednesday as the cold air rushes through Texas. The early outlook for the Rodeo BBQ Cookoff and Parade calls for chilly temps but an abundance of sunshine and slower winds.

Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County

Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonone minute weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston Roughnecks are undefeated 3-0 after beating Tampa Bay
You call him 'Happy Socks' | Get to know this H-Town fan fave
Austin drunk driver hits man who lands in his car, keeps driving
How food created the Houston Roughnecks' 1st dynamic duo
When bluebonnets will start popping up in Texas
Pearland ISD football player plans to 'tackle' his cancer
Dangerous TikTok challenge causes child head injuries
Show More
Enter for chance to win a dream wedding with Frontier Airlines
3 pound drug bust on man asleep at wheel in Spring
Hundreds pack church in Houston to honor gospel singer's death
Guide dog returned to blind man after backyard theft
Woman high on meth goes to prison for killing man with scissors
More TOP STORIES News