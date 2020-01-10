Cops shoot suspect approaching their truck in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An officer-involved shooting occurred in southeast Houston.

It happened around 1:22 p.m. Thursday.

According to Chief Art Acevedo, two officers, who are a part of a gang-unit, were assigned to go undercover in the 8000 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard, which he described as a 'high-intensity' drug trafficking area.



The officers were dressed in plain clothes and were waiting inside an unmarked black pickup truck at a Walgreens parking lot.

Police say a man carrying a backpack tried to open the door of the pickup truck, while officers made gestures at him to leave the area.

The suspect then stepped back and began to remove his backpack.

After unzipping the bag, police say the suspect stuck his hand inside the backpack while screaming, "I got something for you."

Acevedo said he raised the backpack then pointed it directly at the officers in the front seat. The officers fired several rounds, striking the suspect multiple times.

The suspect was sent to the hospital to be treated. His condition was not immediately released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston police departmentundercoverofficer involved shootingshootingman shotpolice
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News