Water park's inspection not updated when teen sucked in drain: State

WATER PARK VICTIM: The teen injured at a Crystal Beach water park has been identified as Caden Strimple. His family hung a @JJWatt shirt in the hospital so it’s the first thing he sees when he wakes up. @abc13houston 4pm an update on how hes doing. https://t.co/VvK5rgbMns pic.twitter.com/vM9RmCsM1c