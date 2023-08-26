'Don't drink the water': Harris Co. residents complain after ongoing water issues

The Texas Legislature is expected to help those in need by providing clean water and wastewater services. In total, nearly 200 people will receive the new upgrades in the affected areas.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- In the midst of this Houston drought, water is at a premium. The Texas Legislature formed its first-ever Water Caucus this past session to address issues statewide, and some of the state's record surplus is going to help an underserved community in unincorporated Harris County.

One of the areas is in the Airline Improvement District. It's where Chano Ibarra lives. Water comes from an old well which is just feet from his septic system.

"We don't drink the water over here because the water smells. So, we don't drink it," Ibarra told ABC13. "We don't drink the water. We buy water."

The septic system floods when it rains, so they don't flush the toilets or it becomes a bigger problem. Residents don't cook with their water either.

"It's rusting," he said of the water in the home. "It's too heavy. We need to clean every two or three days because the water makes a stain."

Ibarra is not alone. All of his neighbors in the part of unincorporated Harris County between the North Loop and Greenspoint are on old wells and overmatched septic systems.

That's why State Rep. Armando Walle worked to secure money to help these residents who can't afford to upgrade. In fact, the average household income here is $36,000.

"Clean water, access to water, is a precious commodity," Walle said. "It can contaminate the community period, because you have wastewater systems that are literally on top of each other."

They are now part of what's called the Economically Depressed Areas Program.

"It provides dollars statewide for communities that need fresh water and wastewater service," Walle said.

Seventy-one homes, close to 200 people are now getting that upgrade-new fresh water lines, new wastewater systems, and more.

"All of our projects have included fire hydrants which is making it a much safer area," Teri Koerth, the executive director of the Airline Improvement District, said.

The fire hydrants will tie into existing systems that will not only help their community but prevent contamination in neighboring Halls Bayou and beyond.

"We're doing a big service to the area to get the water wells and the sanitary systems to stop overlapping," said Austin McLean with McDonough Engineering.

This is just the beginning. There are countless neighborhoods like this one across our area and Texas for which clean water is a luxury. Ibarra, for one, is grateful for the help.

"It's really, really good," Ibarra said. "We need it because over here nobody is drinking the water. Nobody."

