DAYTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police in Dayton are currently caring for a toddler who was found alone, and they want to locate the child's family.The child was found wandering along FM 1960 just after 9 a.m.The toddler was spotted near Big Tex Rentals at 1446 FM 1960. No other information about the child is available.If you have information that could be of help in finding the child's family, please call Dayton PD at 936 258 7621 and ask for Officer Duos.