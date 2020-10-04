Walmart announces plans to meet pandemic holiday shopping needs

is already preparing for the holiday season and promises new policies to ensure shoppers enjoy the safest experience.The popular American retail corporation said it's been observing customers' recent spending habits amid the COVID-19 pandemic and has seen three key trends: an increase in online shopping, evolving wish lists, and the need for a fast and safe shopping experience.In an effort to adhere to the plan, Walmart is hiring 20,000 seasonal associates nationwide. Additionally, the retailer will be stocking up on more products that reflect the everyday "new normal" such as grills, bicycles, exercise equipment and loungewear for the family.The store will also continue to implement safe shopping measures such as requiring face masks and social distancing.Unfortunately, Walmart said they will not be reopen for 24-hour service anytime soon.And in regards to its huge annual Black Friday sale, the store said they'll be spreading savings throughout the entire season as well as promoting online shopping.