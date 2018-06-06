Waffles and syrup and bears, oh my!

EMBED </>More Videos

Waffles and syrup were used to lure a black bear into a trap, in Fort Myers, Florida. Wildlife conservation officers said they usually use doughnuts to capture wandering bears.

FORT MYERS, Florida --
Getting a wandering bear into a trap is as simple as waffles and syrup.

Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission officers brought out the carbs to get the black bear to walk into their trap.

John Skeens, who lives at the home where the bear visited, told WINK-TV, "I thought it was a dream. I never would've expected it to be this close. I mean, it was right, a few feet away from me. When I walked out my door, the bear was right in front of my door. So, I shut the door and waited a few seconds. I opened it up and the bear was walking away."
Wildlife officers say they usually use doughnuts to lure bears into traps. They added that bears are usually more active this time of year in search of food.
Report a Typo
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
Show More
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
More News