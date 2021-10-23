Society

Virginia kindergartner hugs each classmate when school day ends

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Kindergartner hugs each classmate when school day ends

VIRGINIA -- There's a story out of Virginia that we were able to wrap our arms around.

It involves the end of the school day at Johnson Elementary in Charlottesville.

Kindergarten student Shanon Wells makes it his job to give a hug to each classmate before they board the school bus to go home.

The principal says these precious, unscripted moments are what make her students so special.

"They just do it every single day at the bus drop time -- it was just so adorable and so sweet and so innocent and so kind and just so telling of their hearts," Principal Summerlyn Thompson. "We are just such hugger here at Johnson, that this is like the one time of day that they just get in there and get their hugs and say goodbye for the day."

Is it any surprise that Shanon Wells is known as the school's hugger-in-chief?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyvirginiachildrenkindergartenschoolfeel goodstudents
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Strong cold front brings messy weather later today
Human remains reportedly found in NW Harris Co., sheriff says
50-year-old Houston police sergeant charged with 2 child sex felonies
Pasadena ISD bus driver finds service members' medals outside store
Voting results for Texas propositions and local elections
Harris Co. Judge Hidalgo lowers COVID threat level to 'significant'
Where do we go from here? These Astros stars might not be back
Show More
Unsolved: Princess Blue
Ford unveils all-electric F-100 Eluminator concept truck
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine | LIVE
Teens on the run after robbing and shooting man over phone, HPD says
ABC13 to host national debate on reparations for Black Americans
More TOP STORIES News