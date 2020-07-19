Well-known Houston restaurant owner Vincent Mandola dies of COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A well-known Houston restaurant owner who is part of a local family food dynasty has died of COVID-19.Vincent "Bubba" Mandola is the owner of several popular restaurants in the Montrose and Midtown area, including Nino's, Vincent's and Grappino's on West Dallas.The Mandola family issued the following statement:"It is with profound sadness that the Vincent Mandola family would like to inform you of the passing of our dearly beloved Vincent Mandola on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Vincent dedicated his life to his family and was a devoted husband and an amazing father, and papa. His restaurants were an extension of his home and he welcomed each guest with warmth and attentiveness, like [family].During this very difficult time, we thank you for your support and sympathy and kindly ask for your continued prayers and privacy."