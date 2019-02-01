Vigil held for 'Star Wars' fan killed in front of her Tomball home

ABC13's Stefania Okolie reports from the Tomball neighborhood where a woman was killed while setting up for a garage sale.

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) --
A vigil is happening Friday night in the driveway where a Tomball woman was shot and killed a week earlier while she was setting up for a garage sale.

A neighbor's surveillance camera captured the moment that 29-year-old Elizabeth Barraza was gunned down. Parts of that footage were circulated by investigators as they try to track down the killer.

In the video, someone gets out of a vehicle, goes up to Barraza, and opens fire four times in point-blank range after words were exchanged.

Before the vigil, residents in the Klein Meadow neighborhood expressed fear, especially with the fact the suspect hasn't been arrested yet.

"I get home late from work. I just caught myself running, not speed-walking, to the door," said one neighbor.

Friends are also remembering "Liz" for her die-hard fandom of Star Wars.

Her love for the franchise has gained the attention of original castmember Peter Mayhew, who played Chewbacca.

On Facebook, Mayhew posted a photo of him with Barraza and her husband while making a plea for people to donate towards reward money.

He called Liz "one of us," referring to the Star Wars community.
As of Friday, investigators have not released a solid description of the suspect, and they stopped short of identifying the shooter as a woman or a man.

Woman shot multiple times while setting up garage sale dies, authorities say
Authorities say Elizabeth Barraza was shot multiple times while she was setting up for a garage sale in her driveway in Tomball.

Surveillance video shows moments before woman shot outside her home in Tomball
Woman shot in front yard as she set up garage sale.

