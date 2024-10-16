Explore Filipino flavors at The Baker's Son

Explore Filipino flavors at The Baker's Son Baking runs deep in the Valerio family. A fourth generation is now stepping in and adding a modern twist.

HOUSTON, Texas -- The rich flavors of Filipino bread and desserts come alive at The Baker's Son. It's run by the Valerio family, who say baking isn't just a tradition - it's in their DNA.

The owner, Ariosta Valerio, is a third-generation baker. "The Baker's Son pays homage to the previous generations of bakers that came before me," Valerio said.

His grandfather started in the bakery business in the early 1950s, and now, through his three sons, the fourth generation is stepping up.

"The Baker's Son is known for selling traditional Filipino breads. We also try to put a modern twist to some of the Filipino flavors," John Valerio said.

The bakery's menu features a wide variety of Filipino specialties, with the star ingredient being ube, a purple yam native to the Philippines.

The Baker's Son is located at 8025 Main Street.