Jennifer Garner gets stuck inside elevator for over an hour at Comic-Con

SAN DIEGO -- Jennifer Garner was stuck in an elevator for more than an hour at Comic-Con in Southern California.

The actress documented the ordeal on social media.

"Hey guys, we're stuck on this elevator. I need, um, I could use a Wolverine, I could use a Deadpool. I could use someone. We are 11 minutes into our elevator sit," said Garner. "It's toasty... I think I heard on an episode of The Office or Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or something, that you're supposed to sit, so we're sitting... We're about an hour, we're beeping now."

About 45 minutes in, she was singing "99 Bottles of Beer on the Wall."

Finally, after an hour and 12 minutes, firefighters arrived to crack open the doors prompting cheers from Garner and her team.

She did make it to the "Deadpool and Wolverine" screening, where she makes a special cameo appearance.