Crime & Safety

Video shows suspected racing accident that critically injured teen

EMBED <>More Videos

New video shows suspected racing accident that critically injured a 19-year-old.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- New surveillance video shows a suspected racing crash that sent a teen to the hospital.

It happened on March 17, in a business park in northwest Harris County.

In the video, you see a truck parked on what's described as a driveway into a business parking lot. Then, you see a car crash into the truck, pushing it, as a second car quickly drives by.

After the truck was struck, the sheriff says a 19-year-old pedestrian was hit. He was believed to be watching the race.

The sheriff said in a tweet after, that racing was expected to be a contributing factor.

Related: 19 people killed on Harris County roads in 4 days
EMBED More News Videos

THIS IS NOT OKAY: Drunk driving, illegal street racing and a perfect storm of big events contributed to the bloodshed.



The crash all unfolded in a matter of seconds right in front of Charles Hoelscher's business on Houston Oaks.

"That truck was sitting here and when that car hit him," said Charles Hoelscher, vice president of Hoelscher Weatherstrip, Mfg. Co.

Their office surveillance cameras captured the crash from several angles.

"You actually see the car hitting the truck and the young lad that was on the other side of the truck and being thrown by it," said Hoelscher.

The teen that was hit was rushed to the hospital. His family says he's still in the intensive care unit.

The driver of a damaged red Camaro was not hurt. The Harris County Sheriff's Office is still investigating.

If you have any information or video of the crash, investigators ask that you give them a call.

No charges have been filed.

Follow Marla Carter on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyhoustonstreet racing
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
9 men arrested for trying to meet teens for sex
Katy coach turns to Ted after bad oil change ruins Jeep
Thief stuffs 4-foot python down his pants at pet store
Charges against Jussie Smollett dropped
Timeline of key moments after alleged attack on Jussie Smollett in Chicago
Lawyers argue over who said what as teen to go on trial
Houston city council could vote on garbage fee this week
Show More
Houston Astros players go undercover as Academy workers
50 years for man who raped neighbor, then offered yard work
City bars unvaccinated children from public places
Hostages released after hours-long armed standoff
Police searching for masked suspect in Subway robbery
More TOP STORIES News