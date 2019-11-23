Video shows robbers storm pawn shop where customer was killed

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Donna Morris says she loved her partner, Austin Thomerson, from the moment she first met him. Now she is mourning his death.

The 55-year-old guitar dealer was fatally shot Wednesday night during a robbery at an EZ Pawn shop in the 6000 block of Bissonnet. Thomerson had a license to carry a gun and fired at the robbers.

He was then shot and struck in the chest. He was transported to Ben Taub Hospital where he died.

"Everyone liked him," Morris said. "He was funny, extremely smart and extremely loyal."

Thomerson was a musician, playing in a local band, Sugar Shack, in his younger years. He later became a vintage guitar dealer, and at one time, owned a store in Montrose. Social media comments related to his death referred to him as "one of the good guys in the business," who had a lot of friends that are now stunned by his passing.

Morris said he regularly went to that pawn shop to look for guitars to refurbish and sell.

"He had a license to carry because he had fended off a few robberies when he owned his store," said Morris.

She wasn't surprise he would have tried to stop the robbery.

"I've always known he would protect himself and his property." She wasn't surprised he would also try to protect other people.

"Under the punk rocker he once was, he was a Boy Scout at heart."

Morris lost her mother last year. The loss of the man she loved is one she never anticipated.

"I think it's true to say that it's turned my world upside-down and everything about my day is different now," she said.

"I know that nothing will bring him back, but I hope the two people responsible will be found."

Thomerson's life mattered to a lot of people.

Houston Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information that leads to their arrests. All information can be delivered anonymously by calling 713-222-TIPS.





