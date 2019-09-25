Video shows drone dropping drugs, cell phone into Ohio jail

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Authorities have released video showing what officials say is contraband being dropped to inmates at an Ohio jail by drone.

It happened at the Cuyahoga County Jail in July, according to WEWS-TV.

The surveillance footage shows inmates in an outdoor rec area.

One of them looks up at something off camera, then dashes forward trying to catch an object falling from above.

The object hits the ground.

The inmate then picks it up, hides it in a shirt, and walks off.

According to authorities, the object was a satchel containing marijuana and a cell phone.

At this time, no additional charges have been filed against the inmate and the person operating the drone has not been identified.
