Video shows brutal assualt outside Klein convenience store

KLEIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators are searching for a group of suspects caught on video assaulting a man as he was coming out of a convenience store in Klein.It happened on Sunday at the Exxon convenience store located at 7134 Oakwood Glen Blvd. at around 7 p.m.According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the man was in line waiting to buy some items when a group of up to six men tried to cut him in line.That's when they got into a verbal argument, according to investigators.The victim then walked out of the store towards his vehicle when the suspects confronted him.The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office, who is also helping with the investigation, posted the video of the man being attacked.In the video, the victim is seen walking out of the store carrying shopping bags when the men approach him and begin hitting and kicking him.The video also shows a fifth man, seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue shorts, kick the victim while he's on the ground.All suspects fled the scene in a sedan, investigators said.The victim suffered a swollen lip and a small cut near his eye. According to deputies, he refused to seek treatment.Anyone with information is asked to contact HCSO assault investigators at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers.