Police chase man on bike in Southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police chased a man on a bike in southwest Houston at the 4000 block of Ade and Westpark Saturday morning.Authorities had initially responded to a call about a man on a bicycle in the middle of the street acting out of control.Once police showed up, the man took off on his bike. He actually tried fleeing on foot at one point.Surveillance video above shows the man peddling through a parking lot with police following closely behind.It has not been determined if weapons were involved in the incident.At this time, there has not been confirmation on if the man was arrested or not.