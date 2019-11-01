Video captures woman apparently distracted by cell phone fall onto train tracks

MADRID -- Officials in Madrid, Spain are warning commuters to pay attention when they're walking on the platform of the train.

CCTV footage released by Metro de Madrid on October 24 shows the moment a passenger, distracted by her phone, walk towards the edge of the platform as the train approaches the Estrecho station in northern Madrid, according to Storyful.

The video shows the woman stepping off the edge and falling onto the tracks below.



The clip ends as other commuters rush to the woman's aid.

According to Metro de Madrid, the woman was not seriously injured in the incident.

