Video shows Arizona deputy pinning 15-year-old amputee with no arms or legs to the ground

TUSCON, Arizona -- An Arizona sheriff's deputy is under scrutiny over an arrest of a 15-year-old boy with no arms and legs that was caught on video.

The disturbing video shows the quadruple amputee being pinned down by the deputy at a group home in Tuscon, where the teen had allegedly been causing a disturbance.

The video shows the boy, struggling to move and screaming as the deputy pins hims to the ground while yelling at him to stop resisting. The teen was arrested but the chargers have now been dropped and the incident is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arizonafightcaught on videosheriffgroup homecaught on cameragroup home abuse
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kanye West's first visit in Houston this weekend: Jail
Knife held against flower shop worker's neck during robbery
Rodney Reed execution blocked indefinitely by Court of Criminal Appeals
Kim Kardashian West visits TX death row inmate Rodney Reed
Santa Fe HS shooting suspect declared unfit to stand trial
Tour the hospital where accused killers go for mental treatment
Suspect dies day after school shooting in Santa Clarita, California
Show More
Houstonian pleads guilty in college admissions scandal
2 drivers killed on South Loop while checking on minor wreck
Doctors warn about dangers and spread of eyelash lice
Don't torch your turkey! Avoid a frying disaster this season
26 kids found in basement behind false wall at Colorado day care
More TOP STORIES News