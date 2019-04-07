Victim identified in fatal 4-car crash involving suspected drunk driver on Katy Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The victim has been identified in a fatal 4-car crash involving a suspected drunk driver on the Katy Freeway eastbound at Studemont Saturday morning.

Luis Torres died at the scene, authorities say.

Officials told ABC13 that as vehicles on the highway were at a standstill, a driver in a maroon car was speeding and struck the back of Torres' car. It then hit a white pickup truck, causing them to crash into an 18-wheeler.



The driver of the maroon vehicle, Sheila Brown, went to the hospital. Brown, 33, was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter along with failure to stop and render aid in a death.

Her bond is set at $60,000.

Brown was arrested for DWI by the Austin Police Department in November 2013.

The driver of the white pickup truck and the 18-wheeler were not injured.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhighwayscrash
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News