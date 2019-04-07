Victim identified in fatal 4-car crash involving suspected drunk driver on Katy Freeway

Luis Torres died at the scene, authorities say.
Officials told ABC13 that as vehicles on the highway were at a standstill, a driver in a maroon car was speeding and struck the back of Torres' car. It then hit a white pickup truck, causing them to crash into an 18-wheeler.
BREAKING OVERNIGHT: All lanes of I-10E closed at Studemont exit.— Katherine Marchand (@KatherineMABC13) April 6, 2019
4-vehicle crash blocking the road - 1 person was killed.
Live report on @abc13houston https://t.co/UD7dvMlA5A pic.twitter.com/8yGWTqiDW3
The driver of the maroon vehicle, Sheila Brown, went to the hospital. Brown, 33, was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter along with failure to stop and render aid in a death.
Her bond is set at $60,000.
Brown was arrested for DWI by the Austin Police Department in November 2013.
The driver of the white pickup truck and the 18-wheeler were not injured.