Victim identified in fatal 4-car crash involving suspected drunk driver on Katy Freeway

BREAKING OVERNIGHT: All lanes of I-10E closed at Studemont exit.



4-vehicle crash blocking the road - 1 person was killed.



Live report on @abc13houston https://t.co/UD7dvMlA5A pic.twitter.com/8yGWTqiDW3 — Katherine Marchand (@KatherineMABC13) April 6, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The victim has been identified in a fatal 4-car crash involving a suspected drunk driver on the Katy Freeway eastbound at Studemont Saturday morning.Luis Torres died at the scene, authorities say.Officials told ABC13 that as vehicles on the highway were at a standstill, a driver in a maroon car was speeding and struck the back of Torres' car. It then hit a white pickup truck, causing them to crash into an 18-wheeler.The driver of the maroon vehicle, Sheila Brown, went to the hospital. Brown, 33, was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter along with failure to stop and render aid in a death.Her bond is set at $60,000.Brown was arrested for DWI by the Austin Police Department in November 2013.The driver of the white pickup truck and the 18-wheeler were not injured.