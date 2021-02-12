kamala harris

Video of Vice President Kamala Harris' stair workout goes viral

WASHINGTON -- A video of Vice President Kamala Harris jogging in going viral.

She was filmed over the weekend jogging up and down the 58 steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. Her husband, Doug Emhoff was also there running, as their secret service agents try to catch up.

The video has been viewed more than four million times.

As for President Biden, he is apparently a Peloton guy. The New York Times reported last year that he's a fan.

But, it's unclear if he was able to bring his bike to the White House, due to a possible cybersecurity risk.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywashington dcjoggingviral videoworkoutrunningkamala harrissocietywashington, d.c.
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KAMALA HARRIS
Harris casts her 1st tie-breaking vote for resolution to pass COVID relief
Pres. Biden has signed 42 executive actions since his inauguration
Chief federal judge scorns Capitol riot suspects, keeps rioter jailed
El Paso teacher stunned to get response letter from Joe Biden
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Winter Storm Watch issued for southeast Texas
Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration ahead of winter storm
Houston-area school and college winter weather plans
George R. Brown to open as warming center during winter storm
Crews prepare for icy roads ahead of potential winter storm
Celebrate the 2021 Lunar New Year virtually!
JJ Watt and Houston Texans agree to part ways
Show More
Fans and celebrities react to JJ Watt's split from the Texans
JJ Watt no longer a Texan, but legacy in Houston cemented
Up to 17 vehicles involved in crash on icy Magnolia road
Mattress Mack and Alex Bregman help family who lost home to fire
Winter weather problems reported on Houston-area roads
More TOP STORIES News