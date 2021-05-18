Study finds texting program helped 76% quit vaping

The non-profit "Truth Initiative" studied almost 2,600 people who signed up for the service.
It works by sending texts containing tailored advice, social support, and coping skills.
At the beginning of the year-long trial, all participants reported vaping within the last 30 days, with more than 82% saying they did so within 30 minutes of waking.
At the seven-month follow-up point, just 24% reported vaping during the previous month.
The study did not include teens, which have the highest rate of e-cigarette use.
Results of the research were published in the Journal of the American Medical Association publication JAMA Internal Medicine.
