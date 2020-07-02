New mural painted near Cesar Chavez HS to honor Vanessa Guillen

Donkeeboy and Donkeemom are most recently known for painting the George Floyd mural.
The mural made in Guillen's honor was painted outside of Taqueria Del Sol on Park Place near the Gulf Freeway. The location of the mural is near Cesar Chavez High School, Guillen's alma mater which recently tweeted their respects for the family.
Our entire Chavez Community is heartbroken with today’s news. We extend our deepest condolences and offer our thoughts and prayers to the Guillen family. May they be protected in these most difficult times. pic.twitter.com/LJYc8maCx0— César E. Chavez High School (@ChavezHS_HISD) July 2, 2020
The mural was done the same day Guillen's family traveled to Washington to demand a Congressional investigation into her disappearance.
"It's important for people to understand that this was cruel and unjust and just horrible. And hopefully, you know, we can all come together and voice our opinions and speak up and stop the injustices and horrible things that happened in the world," Donkeeboy told ABC13.
Fort Hood officials told ABC13 the estranged wife of a soldier has been arrested in connection with Guillen's disappearance and is awaiting charges. Another suspect, a junior soldier died by suicide Wednesday morning in Killeen.
SEE ALSO:
1 suspect dead, 1 arrested in disappearance of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen
What we know about Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen since her disappearance in April
Follow TJ Parker on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.