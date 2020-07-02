Society

New mural painted near Cesar Chavez HS to honor Vanessa Guillen

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Well known Houston artists' Donkeeboy and Donkeemom are showing their respect for Houston native Vanessa Guillen in an artistic way.

Donkeeboy and Donkeemom are most recently known for painting the George Floyd mural.

The mural made in Guillen's honor was painted outside of Taqueria Del Sol on Park Place near the Gulf Freeway. The location of the mural is near Cesar Chavez High School, Guillen's alma mater which recently tweeted their respects for the family.



The mural was done the same day Guillen's family traveled to Washington to demand a Congressional investigation into her disappearance.

"It's important for people to understand that this was cruel and unjust and just horrible. And hopefully, you know, we can all come together and voice our opinions and speak up and stop the injustices and horrible things that happened in the world," Donkeeboy told ABC13.

Fort Hood officials told ABC13 the estranged wife of a soldier has been arrested in connection with Guillen's disappearance and is awaiting charges. Another suspect, a junior soldier died by suicide Wednesday morning in Killeen.

