Vanessa Guillen legislation which cracks down on how Army handles sexual assault to be celebrated

PLEASE SHARE! #IamVanessaGuillen thank you very much. All media outlets interested may email Natalie. @WhistleblowerLF pic.twitter.com/R14tQvKEhR — Mayra Guillen (@mguilen_) January 17, 2022

Houston Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen vanished on April 22, 2020 from Fort Hood. One year later, her family is sharing their grief, anger, and fight to force the most powerful military in the world to change.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Come April, it will be two years since the murder of Houston Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen in Fort Hood. On Thursday, her family plans to announce their next steps in establishing more changes in the Army.The Guillen family is set to make an announcement at about 4 p.m. at the Post Oak Hotel. The family searched for Vanessa for 69 days, pleading for help, until they finally got answers as to who was behind her bludgeoning.The announcement is also part of a celebration of the passage of the "I Am Vanessa Guillen" bill. The historic bill was signed into law in December and includes sweeping changes into the way the military handles sexual assault and harassment cases."The Act provides vital benefits and enhances access to justice for military personnel and their families, and includes critical authorities to support our country's national defense," President Joe Biden said in a statement back in December.Democrats applauded provisions in the bill overhauling how the military justice system handles sexual assault and other related crimes, effectively taking prosecutorial jurisdiction over such crimes out of the hands of military commanders.Over months of investigating, Eyewitness News learned that Cecily Aguilar, the girlfriend of the main suspect in Guillen's death, Aaron Robinson, an Army Specialist who was named a person of interest, told investigators that Robinson forced her to participate in the crime. Aguilar said Robinson held a gun to her head and demanded her to go to the Leon River that evening in April.Aguilar reportedly helped lead law enforcement to Robinson, before he was confronted and killed himself.Because Guillen's family has maintained that she was sexually harassed before she was killed by another soldier, military sexual trauma survivors often forgo reporting abuse for fear of retaliation.ABC13 has been following the Guillen story and the movement to get justice every step of the way.We have documented it all in an ABC12 special called Vanessa Guillen: Remember Her Name. You can watch it now on Hulu and any ABC13 streaming app.