Uvalde CISD hires former DPS trooper who is seen on footage without active shooter response tools

Information indicates Crimson Elizondo was at the scene two minutes after the shooting started, but footage shows her without a tactical bulletproof vest or long rifle, out of step with her training.

UVALDE, Texas -- Former Texas Department of Public Safety officer Crimson Elizondo resigned while being investigated for her response to the Uvalde school shooting massacre. Despite being one of those under investigation in the failed law enforcement response, she has now been hired to protect the city's school children.

In a community reeling from one of the worst school shootings in history, still begging for answers and accountability, CNN first learned that Elizondo, who is under investigation for her actions at Robb Elementary School, has a new job.

Elizondo is the newly hired school police officer at Uvalde Elementary, trusted with protecting some of the same students who survived the massacre.

Parents of children who were killed at Robb Elementary were the first to notice Elizondo on campus, recognizing her from body camera footage of the shooting.

Elizondo, a four-year veteran of the Texas DPS, was one of the first law enforcement officers on scene on May 24. She resigned from DPS over the summer and was hired by the Uvalde school district soon after.

Before Elizondo resigned from DPS, her actions and the actions of six other DPS officers at the scene of the shooting were referred for further investigation.

In a redacted internal memo to the organization's director obtained by CNN, DPS cited "actions which may be inconsistent with training and department requirements" as the reason for the referral.

Despite early efforts by state officials to blame the local police department in Uvalde for the failed response, a timeline from body camera footage shows Elizondo arrived to the scene just two minutes after the shooting began.

The new information now indicates she was among several DPS officers on scene who potentially could have taken action to stop the gunman. Footage shows her without a tactical bulletproof vest or long rifle, out of step with active shooter training.

She spends most of the 77 minutes before the classroom was breached outside the school.

According to sources familiar with the investigation, Elizondo told investigators that without her gear, she was not comfortable joining the others inside.

Out of nearly 400 law enforcement officers who responded to the shooting, 91 were from Texas DPS. Seven of those officers were referred for further investigation for their conduct that day.

Elizondo is one of them. The other six still work for DPS while the investigation into their actions continues.

It is unclear if the Uvalde school district was aware of the investigation at the time of Elizondo's hiring. The district has not responded to emails, calls, or direct questions from CNN.

Elizondo's hiring raises further question about DPS and the lack of transparency around the investigation and the conduct of its troopers.

Speaking to CNN back in September, DPS Director Steven McCraw promised he will resign if his agency was shown to have culpability for the botched response.

"I'll be the first to resign. I'll gladly resign. I'll take my resignation to the governor. If I think there's any culpability on the Department of Public Safety, period, OK? We're going to hold our officers accountable. No one gets a pass. but every officer is going to be held accountable," McCraw said.

CNN also learned that Elizondo was recorded on video after delivering medical care to survivors reflecting on the horrors of what she saw inside.

An officer asked if her children attend Robb Elementary.

"Yeah my son's in daycare, he's not old enough. Yeah no, if my son had been in there, I would not have been outside, I promise you that," Elizondo said.

Nineteen children and two teachers were murdered in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary.

