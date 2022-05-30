Democrats pledge action after visiting a grieving community in Uvalde

"We grieve with you. We pray with you. We stand with you. And we're committed to turning this pain into action," Biden said in a tweet.
To everyone impacted by the horrific elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas: We grieve with you. We pray with you. We stand with you. And we’re committed to turning this pain into action. pic.twitter.com/TIYjdmfKVP— President Biden (@POTUS) May 29, 2022
Loud chants for change met Biden and the First Lady as they visited the memorial site at Robb Elementary School.
They left a bouquet of white roses at the memorial and then attended mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Several of the victims' relatives are members of the church.
Houston Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee also made the trip to Uvalde to comfort the community and meet privately with the victims' families.
"They want answers as to what happened to their children," said Jackson Lee.
COMPLETE COVERAGE: The Uvalde school shooting
Jackson Lee wrote a letter asking the U.S. Justice Department to investigate the law enforcement response to Tuesday's mass shooting. The DOJ announced on Sunday that they will conduct a review.
She also wants the state government to allow the victims' families faster access to an assistance fund, as well as a declaration that would bring the mental healthcare they need for the long-term.
"You can rush in medical professionals, in this instance. Psychiatrists who can come in from around the nation and be committed for a two-year period," Jackson Lee said.
Some parents said they want more. They're asking legislators for gun safety legislation to make schools a safer place. Nicole Castillo has two daughters in elementary school.
"I'm glad that they're finished with school, but at the same time, it's still a hole in my stomach. In two-and-a-half months, they have to go again. That's a whole year of being scared. So, it's really hard," Castillo said.
It's a message Democrats said they'll bring back to Washington as they prepare to sit down with the gun lobby and their republican colleagues.
"What are you going to do about legitimate restrictions for gun safety? Humanity. I am begging. Humanity, decency, courage, and action," said Jackson Lee.
For updates on this story, follow Briana Conner on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.