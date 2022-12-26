Coast Guard rescues 6 people 'illegally attempting to enter our country' stranded on Padre Island

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KTRK) -- Six non-U.S. citizens who tried to illegally enter the country were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard after calling in saying they were stranded on Padre Island.

The Coast Guard's Corpus Christi sector received a call at about 6:42 a.m. Friday from the six individuals who said they were stranded near Port Mansfield.

The individuals told authorities they were beset by the cold weather and in need of medical attention.

Authorities launched the MH-65 Dolphin helicopter and HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crews.

The Dolphin crew landed nearby and sent a rescue swimmer to help the stranded individuals, authorities said.

At the time, the outside temperature was at 21 degrees with winds at about 25 to 28 miles per hour with gusts up to 40.

All six, five men and one woman, receieved medical attention before being taken to U.S. Border Patrol agents, the Coast Guard said.

"We strongly discourage people from unnecessarily putting their lives and the lives of first responders at risk by needlessly and illegally attempting to enter our country," Willacy County Sheriff Jose Salazar said. "Thank you to the Coast Guard for their rapid response and rescue of these six individuals, as well as Willacy County EMS, Port Mansfield Police Department and U.S. Border Patrol for their involvement."