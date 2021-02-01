1 killed, 1 critically injured in US-290 rollover crash

Crews responded a MVA w entrapment on US 290 near FM 1960 just before 3 a.m. Monday in Houston.



1 patient was extricated by fire crews and transported by @cyfairfd EMS in critical condition. A 2nd patient was pronounced deceased on-scene. @HCSOTexas is investigating.#hounews pic.twitter.com/gkJy4ooenA — Cy-Fair Fire Department (@cyfairfd) February 1, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A crash on US-290 overnight left one person dead and another in critical condition.Harris County Sheriff's deputies responded to a major accident on US-290 eastbound near FM 1960 just before 3 a.m. Monday.An SUV rolled over in a crash. Cy-Fair fire crews had to work to get one passenger that was stuck in the vehicle out to safety.That patient was taken to the hospital in critical condition.Deputies said a second victim was pronounced dead at the scene.The inbound lanes of US-290 near Huffmeister Road were closed until at least 6:30 a.m., deputies said.