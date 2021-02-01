Traffic

1 killed, 1 critically injured in US-290 rollover crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A crash on US-290 overnight left one person dead and another in critical condition.

Harris County Sheriff's deputies responded to a major accident on US-290 eastbound near FM 1960 just before 3 a.m. Monday.

An SUV rolled over in a crash. Cy-Fair fire crews had to work to get one passenger that was stuck in the vehicle out to safety.



That patient was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Deputies said a second victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The inbound lanes of US-290 near Huffmeister Road were closed until at least 6:30 a.m., deputies said.
