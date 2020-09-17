UPS

2 UPS workers stole $30,000 worth of items from Stafford-area facility, sheriff's office says

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- Two UPS workers are accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of items meant to be delivered from a UPS facility in the Stafford area.

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, 39-year-old Jarray Hunt of Stafford and 31-year-old Christian Nunez of Sugar Land were arrested on Wednesday and charged with third degree felony theft.

The investigation began after the UPS Security Division contacted the sheriff's office.

During a search warrant, investigators found more than $30,000 worth of electronics and high-end designer goods.

"These individuals had an organized system to steal thousands of dollars worth of products," said Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls. "We will get to the bottom of this."

Hunt and Nunez are currently in custody at the Fort Bend County Jail. The incident remains under investigation.
