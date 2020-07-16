community strong

Wigs and hair extensions gaining popularity as COVID19 cases go up

By
HOUSTON, TX (KTRK) -- A southwest Houston hair salon owner says changing her business model has helped keep employees on board and customers satisfied during this pandemic.

The answer?

Wigs.

"It's more than just hair. When you look good, you feel good," said Britney Winters, the owner of Upgrade Salon. "We offer multiple different textures because our wigs are tailored to everyone."

Upgrade Salon permanently closed its doors and moved online when Governor Abbott first shut down salons in March.

Some stylists didn't feel safe working.

"We come in contact with so many people throughout the day and we honestly don't know where they've been, what precautions they have been taking, you know, stuff like that," explained stylist Dwain Thomas. "I have to go home to my family. I have a baby, I have a five year old and it's just like I don't want to expose them."

The new online business means customers can pick out details for wigs and extensions, then meet virtually with stylists who help create looks.

Wigs and extensions have gotten more popular as the months go by, with a huge increase over the past few weeks as cases have gone up.

"You have to do something to uplift yourself," Thomas explained. "If you're looking like how you're feeling...you're just making this whole experience worse than what it is."

More info: https://upgradeboutique.com/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonstylistcommunity strongcoronavirusbeauty & lifestylecovid 19hairstyles
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY STRONG
How The Next Generation Project is saving black trans lives
New map pinpoints Houston's most Insta-worthy murals!
West University mom makes yard signs for front line workers
Galveston Co. Food Bank helps residents land back on their feet
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former youth coach accused of kidnapping and murder
President Trump rolls back environmental regulations to speed up big projects
HISD planning to deliver food to students
Vatican says bishops should report sex abuse to police
Scammers are asking to sample water for COVID, mayor says
Bank robber leaves teller note blaming COVID-19, police say
Suspect runs over 83-year-old with his own car at Valero
Show More
Houston-area school districts' fall 2020 plans
CDC extends US ban on cruise ships through September
Woman, 26, dies of COVID-19 after hospital didn't test her, family says
List: You must wear a face covering when visiting these stores
Walmart closing 2 Houston-area stores for disinfecting
More TOP STORIES News