Kohberger is accused of fatally stabbing four college students in 2022.

University of Idaho murder trial will be held in Boise

The venue will be changed in the University of Idaho quadruple murder trial of Bryan Kohberger, Judge John Judge has ruled.

The venue will be changed in the University of Idaho quadruple murder trial of Bryan Kohberger, Judge John Judge has ruled.

The venue will be changed in the University of Idaho quadruple murder trial of Bryan Kohberger, Judge John Judge has ruled.

The venue will be changed in the University of Idaho quadruple murder trial of Bryan Kohberger, Judge John Judge has ruled.

The University of Idaho quadruple murder suspect, Bryan Kohberger, will stand trial in the capital city of Boise, Idaho, according to a new ruling from Idaho's Supreme Court.

With this new venue, a new judge, District Judge Steven Hippler, has been assigned to the case.

Kohberger is accused of fatally stabbing four college students in 2022.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.