Texas takeover? Houston and Baylor could both make Final Four by end of tonight

UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON VS. OREGON STATE

BAYLOR UNIVERSITY VS. UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS

We're now down to an elite eight teams in the NCAA Men's basketball tournament, and two of just so happen to be Texas teams.The formula has been simple all year for Houston under Kelvin Sampson: play with toughness, get after teams defensively and go to work on the glass.It has carried the Cougars within a win of the Final Four - and it's working pretty well for Wayne Tinkle's Oregon State squad in its surprise NCAA Tournament run, too.Decades have passed since the second-seeded Cougars or 12th-seeded Beavers last reached the national semifinals - or made it anywhere close, for that matter. But their meeting Monday night in the Midwest Region will send one team through to the tournament's final weekend, and both should rely on a similar defensive-minded approach considering how their tournament success has come so far."We know how good Oregon State is," Sampson said Sunday. "So we're going to have to play good. They're a lot more like us in that they get on the boards with athleticism and they play physical - should be a very good ballgame. We're looking forward to it."It's no major surprise to see Houston (27-3) emerging from the bottom half of the Midwest bracket, securing the program's first trip to a regional final since 1984 amid the famed "Phi Slama Jama" era. The Cougars joined No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga and region top seed Illinois as the only teams in the top 10 of KenPom's adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency rankings entering Sunday.Most surprisingly, there are the Beavers (20-12), still alive with a chance to become the lowest-seeded team ever to reach a Final Four.The same team that was picked to finish last in the Pac-12, then lost at home to a Portland team that finished at No. 327 in the NET, has won six straight games. That included a run through the league tournament to secure an NCAA bid unlikely to come otherwise. In the tournament for just the second time since 1990, Oregon State is now chasing its first trip to the national semifinals since 1963.And much like with Houston, they've won three NCAA games primarily through defense and rebounding."You look at the games we've won, we've answered some pretty good runs from the opponents and we're playing really good D," Tinkle said. "And at times, if we're a little insecure with the ball, we're not making shots, defense is what's been keeping us in it."When you mention that to the guys, to defend, to get stops, I think it kind of keeps them from getting too caught up in the moment. And they've done a good job of that."Oregon State has held Tennessee, Oklahoma State with potential No. 1 overall NBA draft pick Cade Cunningham, and Loyola Chicago to 61 points per game on 31% shooting, including 23% (18 of 78) from 3-point range. They also were successful throwing out different looks, from man to a 1-3-1 zone defense, in Saturday's win against the Ramblers.Tinkle has pointed to the implementation of a drill as a catalyst for defensive improvement."It's a 4-on-4 drill, and we rotate and basically what you do is you can't allow the offensive player to penetrate," junior Warith Alatishe said. "You have to get in your gaps and help out your teammates. So I think over time, just continuously doing that drill has gotten our chemistry up."We know that if we get beat, our teammate has our back."As for the Cougars, they entered Saturday night's game against Syracuse and hot-shooting Buddy Boeheim allowing a national-low 37.3% shooting. They held the Orange to 28% while locking down on "Buddy Buckets," who finished with 12 points after averaging 28 over his last four games.Houston has held three tournament opponents to 60 or fewer points while outrebounding each team by at least nine. That included Syracuse finishing with 46 points, its lowest output in any NCAA Tournament game.Now the Cougars are preparing to face a fourth double-digit seed in as many games to play for a Final Four berth. Tenth-seeded Rutgers was the highest-seeded team beaten by the Cougars so far.Not that it matters to DeJon Jarreau, the American Athletic Conference defensive player of the year who led the defensive effort on Boeheim."You never know how it's going to go," Jarreau said of the bracket. "I'm grateful for us to be in this position. We just control what we can control. That's not our problem. But like I said, we're grateful."Tip off between the Cougars and the Beavers is Monday at 6:15 p.m.Whether it's Baylor or Arkansas, a proud program will see its long Final Four drought come to an end.For the third-seeded Razorbacks, the opportunity may be coming a bit quicker than expected in Eric Musselman's second season in charge."It's an incredible feeling to be in an Elite Eight in just our second year. I really can't describe it," Musselman said.Top-seeded Baylor, meanwhile, has been a solid program for more than a decade under coach Scott Drew. But the Bears have never reached the Final Four in the modern version of the NCAA Tournament.The old Southwest Conference foes meet Monday night in the South Region final.The Razorbacks (25-6) are seeking their first trip to the national semifinals since 1995, when their bid for consecutive national titles under coach Nolan Richardson was ended by UCLA in the championship game.That may sound like a long wait, but it's minor in comparison to Baylor's drought.Baylor's last visit to the Final Four came in 1950 when the tournament featured eight teams and the Bears beat BYU 56-55 to reach the semifinals, where they fell to Bradley."Every team in the country wants to go to a Final Four. We're on the verge of that," Drew said. "I think in life, experiences always teach you lessons and different things. And hopefully our staff will be able to prepare our guys and put them in a good position through the two experiences in the Elite Eights before."Drew has been at this point twice before with the Bears. In both 2010 and 2012, Baylor was a No. 3 seed that reached the Elite Eight before losing to a No. 1 seed. In 2010, Duke beat Baylor 78-71. Two years later, the Bears fell to Kentucky 82-70. Both the Blue Devils and Wildcats went on to win the title.The Bears have only missed one NCAA Tournament that's been played since then. They went 26-4 last season before the tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic."It's really hard to win and advance in the tournament. And you never take that for granted," Drew said. "And every time you have an opportunity to do something like this, especially after last year where there was no NCAA Tournament, so many of our guys came back to be a part of this and play in this."Baylor will have the advantage in experience in the backcourt. Its three leading scorers - junior guards Jared Butler and Davion Mitchell, and senior MaCio Teague - have played in a combined 304 games. Arkansas' top three guards - Moses Moody, Jalen Tate and Davonte Davis - have a combined 181 games, the vast majority belonging to Tate."Coaches always tell you you'd rather have an older guard than a younger guard, but at the end of the day both of our teams have great guards and if we didn't, we wouldn't be still playing," Drew said.Musselman doesn't have a ton of experience coaching in the NCAAs, but his teams have a trademark that could trouble the Bears. Even if they Razorbacks get behind, they won't go away.In all five of his NCAA Tournament victories with Nevada and Arkansas, Musselman's teams have fallen behind by double digits. The Razorbacks trailed Oral Roberts by 12 in the Sweet 16 on Saturday, but ended up with their 10th victory this season after trailing by 10 or more."We'd all like to get out to a lead, but at the end of the day, there's going to be runs," Musselman said. "We've been a really, really good second-half team all year, and you've got to be able to make adjustments at halftime."Baylor has been exceptional during the past two games at protecting the ball, committing 10 turnovers combined.At the same time, the Bears have forced 54 turnovers during their three games in the NCAAs and are outscoring their opponents 60-12 off turnovers. Arkansas has not committed more than 10 turnovers in any of its three NCAA games."We've got to try to avoid catastrophic turnovers, meaning live-ball turnovers," Musselman said. "We've got to get shots."Tip off is at 8:57 p.m.