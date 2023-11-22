University of Houston student responding well to treatment for tuberculosis, officials say

Although the case was reported as an isolated incident, contact tracing is underway.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A University of Houston student is being treated for tuberculosis.

The university sent out an alert to students, faculty, and staff on Tuesday, saying the student is undergoing medical treatment for tuberculosis away from campus and is not a health risk to others.

University officials say no other individuals on campus have TB symptoms at this time.

Health officials said the student first started showing symptoms on Nov. 6. Our partners at the Houston Chronicle reported that the case is an isolated incident.

ABC13 reporter Jeff Ehling spoke about TB with infectious disease expert Dr. Luis Ostrosky with UT Health and Memorial Hermann.

He says although that may seem like a long time, the process of finding potential contacts and treatment is not time-sensitive, so the Houston Health Department and the university are following best practices in sending out the notification and treating the student involved.

As far as the potential for this case to spread to other people, Ostrosky says it is unlikely to happen.

"You do need to have very close contact with the person for a prolonged period of time, so definitely, one would be worried primarily about roommates or people who spend a lot of time together in a classroom. Those would be the people at risk," Ostrosky said.

The Houston Health Department is in the process of contacting those who may have been exposed to TB. The university says if a person is identified as someone who needs to be tested, they will get a separate notification telling them when and where to get tested.

ABC13 reached out to the university officials, who said the health department is handling the case. The student is said to be responding well to the treatment and is isolated.

The university plans to hold a TB forum and answer questions about the disease.

The first session will be on Tuesday, Nov. 28, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the second on Wednesday, Nov. 29, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Student Center South Space City Room.

Symptoms of TB include a bad cough that will not go away, weakness, weight loss, fever, and night sweats.

TB can be transmitted when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or speaks, but it requires extensive contact with an infected person to come down with it.

Those who did have close contact with the student will be monitored for the next few months, and if symptoms develop, they will be treated with antibiotics.

For more on this story, follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.